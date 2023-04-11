KING88: Situs Slot Gacor Hari Ini Gampang Jackpot Slot Online Maxwin

Receive real estate market updates, exclusive private listings alerts, Buying Beverly Hills show updates, VIP events and more.
Mauricio Umansky is the Founder and CEO of The Agency, a billion-dollar brokerage that utilizes world-class technology and innovative marketing strategies to assist agents and their clients in achieving their real estate goals.
Since its inception in 2011, the firm set out to create an industry-disrupting model that would redefine the business and foster a unique culture rooted in the core philosophy of collaboration. In its ten years, The Agency has done that and much more.
Mauricio has achieved nearly $4 billion in real estate sales and holds the distinction of selling the most homes in the country priced above $20M.Read More +
One of the founding members of The Agency, Farrah has been with the company since its inception, initially serving as Director of Client Relations.
Farrah has worked alongside Mauricio Umansky on many multi-million dollar sales, co-listing properties, managing client relations and handling a wide range of sales processes, from listing presentations to marketing and escrows.
No stranger to the fast-paced world of real estate, Alexia Umansky represents the next generation of real estate professionals, bringing a forward-thinking perspective to The Agency’s Beverly Hills office.
Alexia represents buyers and sellers and serves as the Marketing Specialist for the award-winning Umansky Team—a dynamic group of agents that includes Mauricio, Farrah Brittany and Eduardo Umansky. Alexia taps into her wide-reaching social media knowledge and degree in Marketing Communication from Emerson University to provide clients with focused, future-facing campaigns and messaging that help every property stand out.Read More +
Mauricio Umansky, real estate mogul, longtime fan favorite of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and star of his own upcoming Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills inspires budding entrepreneurs and self-starters of all backgrounds with tips and strategies to find success at work and at home.
The Agency and The Umansky Team led the advancement of real estate technology, putting systems in place that inspire human connection, which will remain the most vital component of the real estate business.
